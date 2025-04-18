National Herald case exposes Cong’s corruption model: BJP

Stepping up its attack on the Congress over the charge sheet filed against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, the BJP on Friday alleged that the National Herald case represents the Congress’ model of corruption.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said: “What is National Herald? It’s not a daily newspaper. It’s a non-regular publication, printed weekly — sometimes not even printed at all.”

Advertisement

Citing the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet against the Leader of Opposition and the CPP Chairperson in the National Herald case, Thakur said, “It is very clear in the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet — the type of crime, the date, time, and place of the crime. The Enforcement Directorate has provided all the information with facts and figures.”

Advertisement

“This is Congress’ model of corruption, where a weekly newspaper, which is not even regularly published, is receiving more advertisements and funding than daily newspapers. It has become an ATM for the Congress party,” the former Union Minister alleged, accusing Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states of issuing advertisements to National Herald.

Referring to Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, Thakur, who represents the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, said, “In my own state, Himachal Pradesh, leading daily newspapers receive mere pennies, while National Herald is showered with silver coins.”

He questioned the basis on which advertisements were being awarded to National Herald.

“On hearing the name National Herald, the entire Congress ecosystem starts experiencing restlessness and panic. Such a reaction is natural, because these people have once again been caught red-handed,” Thakur said, adding, “If you look at the Congress party’s history from Independence till today, not just one but several scams have come to light.”