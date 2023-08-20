Shiva Rajkumar recalls Rajinikanth’s support when Veerappan kidnapped his father

In a recent interview, Shiva Rajkumar revealed his eagerness to meet Rajinikanth in Chennai after the release of “Jailer.” When asked if he had spoken to Rajinikanth on the phone, Shiva Rajkumar expressed his anticipation to be the first person to meet Rajinikanth upon his return from the Himalayas.

Recalling a difficult time in his family’s history, Shiva Rajkumar shared that during the kidnapping of his legendary father, Kannada film actor Rajkumar, by Veerappan, Superstar Rajinikanth had played a crucial role in supporting their family. This revelation left fans of both Kollywood and Sandalwood deeply moved.

Shiva Rajkumar, one of Kannada cinema’s leading actors, made a cameo appearance in Superstar Rajinikanth’s film “Jailer”. Throughout a career that spans more than thirty years, he has been part of more than 125 Kannada films and has been honored with numerous awards.

The kidnapping of Rajkumar by Veerappan occurred on July 30, 2000. It was during an armed attack on the actor’s farmhouse in Gajanur, Karnataka, India.

After 108 days in captivity, Veerappan finally relesed Rajkumar. This took place on November 15, 2000, marking the end of a harrowing ordeal.

The abduction strained the already delicate relations between the Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, creating a tense atmosphere.

According to Parvathamma Rajkumar, Rajkumar’s wife, the ordeal began when Veerappan and his gang entered their home and demanded, “We want sir!”. They then led Rajkumar out into the pouring rain and interrogated him about the other people in the house. This led to the kidnapping of Rajkumar’s son-in-law S.A. Govindaraj, another relative named Nagesh, and Nagappa, an assistant film director.

The film “Jailer” draws inspiration from the events leading to Operation Cocoon. The operation aimed at capturing or eliminating the Indian bandit Veerappan. Shiva Rajkumar played a central role in the film, drawing upon the real-life experiences of witnessing his father’s kidnapping.