It’s only been two days since Ram Charan has been making headlines as the team of RRR has surprised the audience with the motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming flick, RRR. The period film, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will hit the theatres on January 8, 2021. Two days later, Ram Charan is again trending on social media as the actor is celebrating his 36th birthday on Friday.

Fans have been pouring birthday wishes for the actor since midnight and he has now shared a “thank you” message to all of those fans and asked them to give him the best gift. The gift is if the fans would stay at homes under the 21-day lockdown.

Thanking his fans for their wishes, Ram Charan tweeted, “I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all. With all this, there’s one gift that I’d like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That’s the best gift you all can give me! 🙂 #StayHomeStaySafe (Sic).”

