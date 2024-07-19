Ram Charan named ambassador at Indian Film Festival Melbourne; expresses gratitude

Ram Charan expressed his gratitude at being chosen as the guest of honour for the upcoming 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), set to take place from August 15-25 this year. Hosted annually by the Victorian State Government, the festival serves as a vibrant celebration of Indian cinema on a global stage.

The news was officially announced by the IFFM on their social media platforms, generating a wave of excitement among fans. In their announcement, they enthusiastically welcomed Ram Charan, referring to him as a “Global Star” and teasing his presence with the question, “Are you excited or ARE YOU EXCITED?”

Ram Charan, known for his impactful roles in Indian cinema, will not only grace the festival as the guest of honour but will also be recognized with the prestigious Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture award. This accolade highlights his significant contributions to the industry, underscoring his role in shaping the narrative of Indian cinema both domestically and internationally.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Reflecting on his upcoming participation, Ram Charan expressed his deep honor in being part of IFFM, emphasizing the festival’s role in celebrating the diverse facets of Indian cinema. “It’s a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe,” he remarked in a statement shared by his team.

Ram Charan’s recent cinematic endeavors, notably his role in the acclaimed film “RRR” directed by SS Rajamouli, have garnered global acclaim. The film’s song “Naatu Naatu” not only resonated with audiences worldwide but also received prestigious accolades including a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Ram Charan eagerly anticipates sharing these achievements and celebrating Indian cinema’s rich tapestry at the festival.

As anticipation builds for the event, Ram Charan looks forward to engaging with audiences in Melbourne and showcasing the cultural vibrancy of Indian cinema on an international platform. His presence at IFFM promises to be a momentous occasion, marking a celebration of cinematic excellence and cultural exchange.