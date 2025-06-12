Revolver Rita: Keerthy Suresh’s action-comedy gets a release date

Keerthy Suresh is ready to bring the action with a dose of comedy in her upcoming film ‘Revolver Rita’, directed by J.K. Chandru.

The film’s makers officially announced on Wednesday that it will hit theatres worldwide on August 27, perfectly timed for the festive season of Vinayaka Chathurthi.

The announcement came through the Instagram handle of ‘The Route Official’, one of the production houses behind the film. Sharing a short video to reveal the release date, the post read, “Revolver Rita is all set to fire away on August 27.”

Excitement around ‘Revolver Rita’ has been building steadily ever since its quirky title teaser dropped a few months ago.

In the teaser, Keerthy Suresh is casually buying vegetables when a group of petty thieves snatches her handbag. Thinking they’ve hit the jackpot, they rush back to their hideout—only to discover the bag contains a revolver, a blood-stained butcher’s knife, and a bomb.

Just when they’re wondering who they’ve crossed paths with, Keerthy shows up at their door, demanding her bag back.

Panic-stricken, the thieves bombard her with questions: Is she a secret agent? A crime boss? A police officer? Keerthy leaves them (and the viewers) guessing, offering no explanation.

In a hilarious twist, she calmly answers a phone call from her mother, played by Radikaa Sarathkumar, who asks where the tomatoes are for the cooking. Keerthy’s cool reply? “Keep the stove on sim, I’m on my way.”

This mix of suspense, humour, and fast-paced action has only raised curiosity about Keerthy’s character, and fans can’t wait to see what unfolds on screen.

The film is production of Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, with music by Sean Roldan, promising a lively soundtrack to match the film’s vibrant tone.

The cast also includes popular actors like Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan, and John Vijay.

Behind the scenes, the film brings together a skilled crew. Cinematography is handled by Dinesh Krishnan. B, while editing duties are in the capable hands of National Award-winning editor Praveen K. L. The action sequences are designed by Dhilip Subbarayan, ensuring the stunts pack a punch. MKT takes charge of art direction.