‘Baby John’ premieres on OTT! Here’s how you can watch

Varun Dhawan’s actioner ‘Baby John’ has finally hit the small screen! Apart from Varun, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. Atlee backed the title with Kalees. While the film was available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, the platform has finally shifted the film to its free catalogue. To drop the news, the cast members came together to film a fun video.

The platform shared a video where Varun, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa took part in a hilarious singing challenge. Each of them tried to sing, “Baby John streaming on Prime Video.” Their singing skills left the viewers in splits. Taking the humour a notch higher, content creator Darshan Magdum joined the team. He sang the line in his signature style while the cast members followed his cue.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)



Soon after the video’s release, fans took to the comment section to laud the creative announcement. Moreover, viewers also expressed their excitement about ‘Baby John’ hitting the streaming platform for free.

The film is the official remake of Atlee’s Tamil title ‘Theri’ (2016). In the film, Varun wears several hats- that of a cop, a girl dad, an action star, and a cook. On the other hand, Jackie Shroff plays the menacing antagonist. While the film created significant buzz prior to its release, the title emerged as a dud at the box office. Created on a budget of 180 crores, the film racked up only around 59 crores.

Also Read: After ‘Mrs.’, Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ & ‘Pagglait’ trend on OTT!

As per an India Today report, Varun expressed his excitement about the film’s release. He said, “I am thrilled that Baby John will be reaching a global audience when it streams on Prime Video, with whom I share a longstanding and extremely rewarding relationship.”