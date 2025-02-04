‘Akka’ teaser: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte clash for power in intense thriller

YRF Entertainment unveiled the much-anticipated first look or teaser of ‘Akka’ at a grand Netflix event in Mumbai on Monday evening.

This period thriller, starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, is ready to take audiences on an intense ride through power struggles, matriarchal rule, and gritty survival.

Set in the 1980s, the series is based in the fictional South Indian town of Pernuru, a place where a matriarchal society thrives. The plot centers around two formidable women—played by Suresh and Apte—who lead a group of gangster queens.

Their dominance faces challenge when an outsider comes into the picture, sparking a brutal battle for control. The ‘Akka’ teaser showcases both actresses in fierce, powerful roles that promise high-stakes drama and intense action.

Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, ‘Akka’ is production of Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani under YRF Entertainment’s banner.

In addition to Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, veteran actress Tanvi Azmi also plays a pivotal role in the series.

Keerthy Suresh, who is popular for her versatile performances, was last seen in ‘Baby John’, a remake of the Tamil film ‘Theri’, starring Varun Dhawan. Directed by Kalees, the film saw Suresh in a supporting role, adding another layer to her impressive filmography.

On the other hand, Radhika Apte, who made a cameo in ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has recently had a major life milestone, announcing the birth of her child with husband Benedict in December.