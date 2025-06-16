‘Uppu Kappurambu’ on OTT: Where and when to watch Keerthy Suresh’s new comedy-drama

The upcoming Telugu film ‘Uppu Kappurambu’ is all ready to premiere on Prime Video on July 4, bringing a blend of quirky humour and sharp social commentary to audiences across languages.

Featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh alongside Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari, the film promises a colourful, heartfelt story with a satirical twist.

Directed by Ani I.V. Sasi, ‘Uppu Kappurambu’ revolves in the rural landscapes of South India during the 1990s. The story revolves around the small fictional village of Chitti Jayapuram, where the community faces an unusual crisis. Their burial grounds are running out of space.

While the premise sounds serious, the film approaches it with a playful, almost cartoon-like storytelling style that uses humour to shed light on larger social issues.

Talking about his vision, director Ani I.V. Sasi said, “This is a story I’ve been wanting to tell for a long time. It’s about ordinary people handling extraordinary challenges with limited resources but unlimited spirit. We deliberately kept the treatment light and a bit over-the-top because we wanted to tackle heavy social themes in a fun, silly, and entertaining way.”

The film’s first poster, shared by Prime Video on Instagram, gives a vibrant sneak peek into the world of Chitti Jayapuram.

Along with the announcement, the platform captioned the post: “Get ready for this heartwarming ride with the citizens of Chitti Jayapuram. #UppuKappuRambuOnPrime, New Movie, July 4.”

‘Uppu Kappurambu’ will be available not just in Telugu but also dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, giving the film a chance to reach a wider audience across India.