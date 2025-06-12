‘Man’s Best Friend’: Sabrina Carpenter enters a new era with new album

Sabrina Carpenter is ready to shake things up again, as the pop sensation took fans by surprise on Wednesday, June 11, when she announced her brand-new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’, ready to release on August 29, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Sabrina Carpenter, 26, excitedly shared the news, writing, “My new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours x Pre-order now.”

Advertisement

Along with the announcement, she dropped the album cover — a striking image of her in a black mini dress and heels, posed on all fours while an anonymous man (cropped out of the photo) tightly grips her blonde curls.

Advertisement

This upcoming album follows the success of her 2024 project ‘Short n’ Sweet’, which not only topped charts but firmly established Carpenter as a pop powerhouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

Sabrina has already given fans a taste of what’s to come with the release of ‘Man’s Best Friend’’s lead single, “Manchild,” which dropped on June 5. She collaborated on the track with hitmakers Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen.

According to Carpenter, the song was born on a completely ordinary Tuesday — but it quickly became one of her favorite creative moments.

“It ended up being the best random Tuesday of my life,” she shared on Instagram, posting behind-the-scenes moments from the ‘Manchild’ music video shoot.

Describing the track, Carpenter said, ‘Manchild was so much fun to write. It’s a song I’ll always treasure because it perfectly captures the rollercoaster of navigating young adulthood — confusing, chaotic, and wildly entertaining all at once.’

She added, ‘“It sounds like the musical version of a loving eye roll and feels like a never-ending summer road trip. That’s why I wanted you to have it now — so you can scream it with your head out the car window all summer long!”’

Always quick to sprinkle humor into her messages, Sabrina cheekily thanked her fans, “and thank you men for testing me!!”

While she didn’t name any names, the timing of the song has naturally stirred curiosity. Carpenter was most recently with actor Barry Keoghan. The two first sparked dating rumors in December 2023 but reportedly parted ways by the end of 2024.