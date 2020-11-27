Telugu star Ravi Teja has disclosed one of his favourite places, in his latest social media post.

Ravi posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday that has him posing in a busy lane in New York City. He is dressed in a grey outfit paired with a neon green jacket.

“#NYC One of my favourite place #throwback,” Ravi captioned the image.

The actor currently has two films in his kitty. He will soon be seen in “Krack”, which also stars Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani. The action thriller, which is Ravi’s 66th film, is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

He has a film tentatively titled “#RT67”. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma Penmetsa.

Ravi, one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, is known for his films like “Nee Kosam”, Itlu Sravani Subramanyam”, “Chiranjeevulu”,” Dubai Seenu”, “Krishna”, “Baladur” , “Neninthe” and “Raja The Great” among many others.

He was last seen on screen in the film “Disco Raja”, which released in January 2020.