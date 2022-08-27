Anupam Kher drops throwback picture of his parents

Veteran actor Anupam Kher dropped a throwback picture of his parents on his social media account.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam wrote, “Pushkar and Dulari post wedding pic! Found from dad’s old trunk. Father used to hum this song after having a peg. #Parents #Memories #Dulari ##1957.”

In the picture, Anupam’s late father Pushkar Nath Kher can be seen reading a book while his mother Dulari is seen standing back and looking at the camera.

He used his father’s favourite song ‘Jane who kaise log the’ from the movie’ Pyaasa ‘as background music. The song is beautifully sung by Hemant Kumar.

The veteran actor’s mother is quite popular on social media as ‘Dulari rocks’, and the former totally loves it. He takes great pride in seeing see his mother garnering everyone’s attention with the photos and videos that he keeps sharing.

As soon as the photo was posted, the actor’s fans and friends from the industry chimed into the comment section.

Anupam’s ‘Emergency’ co-star Kangana Ranaut dropped a comment. She wrote ‘Beautiful’ with a heart emoji.

Fans garnered the post with heart emojis.

Recently, the ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ actor celebrated his wedding anniversary on August 26. And he shared the picture with his wife Kirron Kher from their wedding day on his Insta. Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher tied the knot in 1985. Kirron was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son Sikandar Kher in 1981.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam is busy shooting for his films Emergency’ and ‘The Signature’. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year.

Anupam Kher is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, which is headlined by Ravi Teja.’Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj have been roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. R Madhie ISC is the cinematographer and GV Prakash Kumar takes care of music. Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

The release date and other updates on the film are yet to be announced by the team.