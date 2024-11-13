Rashmika promises ‘Pushpa 2’ will leave you spellbound!

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the highly anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and has promised fans an electrifying cinematic experience.

The actress, who plays a key role in the film, recently shared an exciting update on Instagram, revealing that the first half of the film is already “amazing” and that the second half will blow audiences away.

In a candid post from her dubbing session, Rashmika expressed her excitement about the movie’s progress, saying, “The film’s first half is already freaking amazing, and the second half is even more so… I am literally short on words.”

She went on to tease fans about what to expect, stating, “You guys are really really in for a mind-blowing experience!!! I can’t waittttt!” Along with this, she shared a bittersweet moment of her own as the shoot nears its end, admitting that she feels a little sad as the filming process is wrapping up.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. The film has been setting high expectations from the start.

In another exciting update, the makers of the film released a poster on November 10, introducing the special dance number featuring actress Sreeleela. The song ‘Kissik’, which fans call “the song of the year” and is likely to be one of the film’s major highlights.

Sreeleela, known for her dance skills, will appear in a glamorous avatar, drawing comparisons to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s iconic ‘Oo Antava’ appearance from the first film. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the song is already creating a buzz among fans, with its grand release set for December 5, 2024.

Apart from Rashmika, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ also stars Fahadh Faasil in a pivotal role, and the film is ready to continue the story of Pushpa Raj, the fearless and rebellious character played by Allu Arjun.

After several delays in production, the film’s release date is now December 5, 2024. Initially slated for release on August 15, it was pushed to December 6, and later brought forward to December 5.

Interestingly, the film was initially clashing with ‘Chhaava’, a historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal. However, to avoid competition at the box office, the makers of ‘Chhaava’ have reportedly moved their release date, clearing the way for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to dominate the screens this December.