Malavika Mohanan’s style guide for 2025: Bold, elegant, and effortlessly chic

Malavika Mohanan is a name synonymous with grace and glamour. She continues to set the fashion world ablaze with her impeccable sense of style blending traditional elegance with modern sophistication. 2025 is here and it’s high time to get inspiration from Malavika Mohanan’s wardrobe and sport her trend-setting looks.

Here’s how you can channel your diva like charm with these must-have outfits.

1. Sizzle in burgundy bodycon:

Malavika looked absolutely stunning in this one-shoulder burgundy gown that redefined elegance. Satiny fabric was draped to perfection, and a gathered waist design highlighted her silhouette.

This piece is perfect for upscale events with a mix of sophistication and allure. Minimal accessories will do because the dress speaks for itself.

2. Bold in black:

For the statement makers, there is Malavika in her black cut-out dress. It features a thigh-high slit and midriff cutouts. The perfect evening party dresses, it has bold heels with sleek hairstyles that make one look edgy.

3. Steal the spotlight in red

Glamour screams in the image of a bodycon dress with hues of red and Malavika is very confident of the garment. Effortlessly chic in a cut-out paired with golden detailing via chain and accompanied by these golden hoops with soft glam on makeup, this all tumbles towards an easy-on-the-eyes appearance for your evening party.

4. Shine in electric blue

Malavika dons an electric blue, asymmetrical one-shoulder gown, which could be termed the epitome of vibrant elegance. The asymmetry and flowing silhouettes breathe a modern air in this bold fashion statement.

Such a gown looks great with large earrings and swaggering strides – perfect for any wedding or formal night.

5. Bright and breezy in yellow

Yellow maxi dress by Malavika for day events is a showstopper. It has an amusing cut-out pattern that gives the figure an easy flatter and adds cheeriness to the wearer. The look is great for brunch or beach holidays. This look needs to be accessorized with dainty jewelry and natural makeup.

6. Sensational in red maxi

Malavika is bold fashion at its best. The red cutout maxi dress with a cross-off-shoulder neckline will make an impression. It’s perfect for a cocktail party. Add loose waves and light makeup for a stunning finish.

7. Denim done right

Casual meets chic in Malavika’s denim ensemble. A crisscross crop top paired with a matching blazer and a thigh-high slit skirt strikes the perfect balance between edgy and sophisticated. This versatile look is perfect for casual outings or semi-formal events.

Malavika Mohanan’s mantra of fashion in 2025 is all about being bold, confident, and embracing one’s individuality. Whether it’s a sultry red dress or a breezy yellow maxi, her outfits inspire us to experiment while staying true to our personal style.

So, as you step into 2025, channel your inner diva with these stunning looks and make every moment a fashion statement.