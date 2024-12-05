Rana Daggubati shares joyful moment with cousin Naga Chaitanya on wedding day

In a heartfelt and joyous celebration, actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on Wednesday at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding, a much-anticipated event, saw a host of celebrities come together to celebrate the couple’s big day. Among them was actor Rana Daggubati, who shared a candid moment with his cousin Naga Chaitanya.

Rana Daggubati, popular for his role in ‘Baahubali’, posted a heartwarming picture on Instagram featuring the groom, Naga Chaitanya, dressed in a yellow kurta, while Rana himself sported a white kurta paired with a floral shawl and sunglasses.

The actors shared a special moment, bowing down together to seek blessings from their families. Rana captioned the photo simply as “Pellikodudu,” which means ‘groom’ in Telugu.

Not just that, Rana took to his Instagram stories to re-share some of the stunning wedding pictures of the couple, offering his congratulations with a message that read, “Congratulations to these two” along with two heart emojis.

The wedding ceremony, held during the auspicious muhurat of 8:13 PM, was a beautiful showcase of Telugu traditions, with rituals conducted under the guidance of the elders. The celebration was filled with love and blessings from friends and family, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

For the occasion, Sobhita Dhulipala looked radiant in a gold Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari and complemented her look with traditional temple jewelry. Naga Chaitanya, looking dashing in a white traditional outfit, stood by her side.

Earlier in the day, Naga Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, shared breathtaking images of the couple from their wedding on his official X account, offering a glimpse into the intimate and beautiful ceremony.

Naga Chaitanya’s previous marriage to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu ended in 2021, with the couple announcing their separation through a joint statement. Naga later confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August this year, sharing photos from their engagement ceremony.

Currently, Naga Chaitanya is appearing in the web series ‘Dhootha’, directed by Vikram K Kumar.