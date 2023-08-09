Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’: Blockbuster Buzz with Record Advance Bookings and Global Excitement

The anticipation for Rajinikanth’s movies always soars to the sky, and the unwavering ardor of his fans is unmistakable, as evident from the ₹12 crore advance bookings for Day 1 across Pan India.

Rajinikanth is set to grace the screens after a two-year hiatus. Many corporate establishments in the southern region of India, such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Mysuru, Thanjavur, Kochi, and Ellore, have declared a day off to coincide with the premiere of the movie “Jailer.” Adding to the excitement, numerous companies have gone the extra mile by distributing complimentary tickets to their employees.

The forthcoming Rajinikanth-starrer, an action-packed entertainer titled “Jailer,” is poised to become a blockbuster of 2023, releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

This megahit marks the first collaboration between actor Rajinikanth and director Nelson Dilipkumar, produced by Sun Pictures, with musical composition by Anirudh Ravichander. The exceptional star-studded cast of the movie includes Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu, all contributing their remarkable talents.

Adding to the excitement, fans will be treated to an extended cameo by Mohanlal. Additionally, this movie stands out for reuniting Jackie Shroff and Rajinikanth on screen after 36 years; their last collaboration was in “Uttar Dakshin” in 1987.

The movie has already set phenomenal records with its promotional content, captivating the audience’s attention. The first-day first show is scheduled to open at 6 am IST on August 10 across multiple regions.

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ has ignited global enthusiasm as the film approaches its colossal release on the big screens. Fans in the USA have elevated the excitement even further, contributing to unprecedented sales of more than 6 crores, making the film the highest-grossing Indian film in the USA.

The frenzy has even reached New York City’s Times Square. Enthusiasts maintain a strong sense of optimism for Jailer, despite Rajinikanth’s recent less successful movie and Nelson’s previous film, “Beast,” underperforming.

Jailer is all set to go head-to-head on August 11 with the scheduled release of “Gadar 2,” featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, as well as “OMG 2” starring Akshay Kumar. Twitter is flooded with hashtags like #JailerFromAug10, #Jailer, and #SuperstarRajinikanth, along with comments such as “the only actor in the world who can bring the country to a standstill.”

Fans are leaving no stone unturned in expressing their love for the actor, from offering prayers at various temples to pouring milk on movie banners.