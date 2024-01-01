Rajinikanth greets fans outside his residence on new year’s day

Superstar Rajinikanth made a delightful appearance to acknowledge the well-wishers who had gathered outside his Chennai residence to greet him on the occasion of the New Year.

Numerous pictures and videos from his residence quickly went viral on social media.

Rajinikanth, adorned in a white Kurta Pyjama, enthusiastically waved and blew flying kisses to the fans eagerly awaiting a glimpse of Thalaiva.

Celebrating his 73rd birthday on December 12, Rajinikanth was showered with affection from fans who came in large numbers to his residence, bearing gifts and posters of the iconic actor.

Thalaiva’s admirers also flooded Twitter and Instagram with creative posters and videos to extend their heartfelt wishes on social media platforms.

Rajinikanth, fondly known as ‘Thalaiva,’ has captivated audiences across generations with his diverse characters and films spanning several decades.

From children to the elderly, this legendary actor boasts a fan base that spans all age groups, with his larger-than-life on-screen portrayals and off-screen simplicity setting him apart from his peers.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is reveling in the success of ‘Jailer,’ where he portrays a man seeking vengeance for the death of his cop son. The film also features important cameos from Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Thalaivar 170’. It is a directorial venture of TJ Gnanavel. The film marks their reunion after the 1991 movie ‘Hum,’ directed by Mukul Anand. (ANI)