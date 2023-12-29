Rajinikanth bids farewell to DMDK chief Vijayakanth

Rajinikanth paid his final respects to DMDK chief and actor Vijayakanth in Chennai on December 29. Videos circulating on the internet show Rajinikanth expressing condolences to Vijayakanth’s wife, Premalatha Vijayakanth, at the Island Ground, Anna Salai, where the late actor and politician’s mortal remains are placed.

Speaking briefly to the media, Rajinikanth remembered Vijayakanth, stating, “We will never find a person as exceptional as Vijayakanth. In both politics and cinema, there is no one comparable to him. This loss is irreplaceable.”

Vijayakanth, who succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 71, had his mortal remains initially kept at the DMDK office, where various political leaders, actors, and well-wishers paid their tributes.

Advertisement

In November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai due to a deterioration in his health. Afflicted by coughing and throat pain, he remained under doctors’ observation for 14 days.

Known as ‘Captain,’ Vijayakanth had a successful career in the Tamil film industry, starring in 154 movies before entering politics. Holding a significant position in Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artists’ Association), he brought revolutionary changes to the South Indian film industry.

Vijayakanth also served two terms as a member of the Legislative Assembly, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies.