Vikrant Massey is NOT retiring from acting; the actor clarifies

Vikrant Massey recently shook Bollywood and sent his fans into a frenzy with his latest Instagram post. Soon after he penned a note, the internet flooded with the news that the ‘12th Fail’ actor was retiring from the craft. However, now, Vikrant has calmed the air and revealed that his words were misinterpreted. The actor has no plans on taking a permanent off from acting but is only seeking a long break. The actor has had an eventful last two years following his dark horse blockbuster ‘12th Fail.’

In his conversation with News18 Showsha, Vikrant clarified that he is not retiring from acting. The ‘Haseen Dilbruba’ actor told them, “I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it [the social media post].” He iterated that he had no intention to leave acting, but would like to focus on his personal life for some time now.

On Monday, Vikrant Massey took to Instagram to announce a break from acting after 2025. “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also, as an Actor.” He added, “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between.” As he basks in the success of ‘The Sabarmati Report,’ he revealed having two films in the pipeline for the coming year.

Following his post, several colleagues of the actor also reflected on his decision. His ‘Sabarmati Report’ co-star Rashii Khanna expressed disbelief while Dia Mirza lauded his move and wished him luck for his break. “Breaks are best—you’ll be even more amazing on the other side.”

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also appreciated his decision and iterated that it takes guts to make such a choice. He wrote, “In 2008 Hansal Mehta left the film industry and Mumbai. Along with his family, he shifted to a small village called Malawali in Lonavala. He recalibrated, reinvented himself and in 2012, came back with SHAHID, his career-best, and has never looked back. 1/3.” He then praised Vikrant’s decision and iterated that he should be lauded and not criticised.

For the coming year, Vikrant has two releases lined up- ‘Yaar Jigri’ and ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.’