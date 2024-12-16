Pushpa 2 shatters records with unbelievable 15M ticket bookings!

The frenzy for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is real, and the numbers prove it! The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has set a jaw-dropping record with over 15 million tickets pre-booked on BookMyShow, making it one of the most eagerly awaited films in Indian cinema.

Starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, ‘Pushpa 2’ continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, the fearless sandalwood smuggler who captured hearts in the first installment.

Directed by Sukumar, the film has generated massive buzz, fueled by an electrifying teaser and the return of a stellar cast, including Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as the relentless cop, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The first film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, was a monumental success, raking in over Rs 1,000 crores worldwide and becoming a cultural phenomenon. From its chart-topping songs to Allu Arjun’s iconic “Thaggede Le” catchphrase, the film left an indelible mark. Naturally, expectations for the sequel have skyrocketed, and the early ticket sales reflect fans’ unwavering enthusiasm.

The sequel dives deeper into Pushpa’s tumultuous journey as he navigates threats from enemies, both old and new. With high-octane action sequences, gripping drama, and a power-packed narrative, ‘Pushpa 2’ promises to take the stakes even higher.

The movie also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, the film’s music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, is already creating waves. Known for his foot-tapping numbers, DSP has deliver edanother unforgettable soundtrack.

The excitement for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ isn’t just limited to ticket sales. The film has become a social media sensation, with fans flooding platforms like Instagram and Twitter with memes, videos, and fan art.