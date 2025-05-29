Sreeleela and her big breaks: From south sensation to Bollywood’s rising star

Get ready to see a lot more of Sreeleela, because the young actress is clearly on a roll, and there’s no slowing her down.

Whether you’re a Tollywood fan or just love watching fresh talent shine, she’s one name you’ll want to remember.

After impressing audiences with her performance in ‘Kissik’, Sreeleela has been riding a wave of appreciation. The film showcased not just her acting chops but also her strong screen presence, sparking chatter about her being one of the most exciting talents to watch right now.

And clearly, the industry agrees.

In what looks like a packed calendar for the rising star, Sreeleela is now gearing up for her next big project, ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’. And this one’s a heavyweight. She’ll be starring opposite none other than Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

Yep, you heard that right. The film, directed by Harish Shankar, kicks off its new schedule on June 10, and the shoot is expected to go on for a full month.

If the buzz around this movie is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat. With a 2026 release date already in the pipeline, this one’s shaping up to be a grand affair.

But that’s not all.

While she continues to rise in the South, Sreeleela has her eyes set on an even bigger stage: Bollywood. The excitement around her Hindi film debut is real, and it’s only getting louder. She’ll soon be seen sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan in an as-yet-untitled project.

Slated for a Diwali 2025 release, this film is already making headlines, and they haven’t even started promotions yet!

The Sreeleela-Kartik pairing has people curious, and rightly so. Fresh faces, high energy, and a festive release? That’s a recipe Bollywood loves.

What’s refreshing about Sreeleela’s rise is how organic it feels. There’s no overnight stardom story here. She’s been putting in the work, picking varied roles, and proving herself one project at a time. And it’s working.

Slowly but surely, she’s becoming one of those rare talents who can cross regional boundaries without losing her charm or credibility.