A collab brews between Rashmika Mandanna & Mythri Movie Makers after ‘Pushpa 2’

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the title of the biggest pan-India Heroine. Time and again, she has captivated audiences with her charm, talent, and consistent box office successes. Her last few projects, ‘Pushpa 2,’ ‘Animal,’ and ‘Chhaava’ emerged as hits. Boasting a massive fan following, she has rightfully earned the moniker of the nation’s sweetheart. Her pan-India release, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ opposite Allu Arjun and turned out to be a massive theatrical blockbuster. Mythri Movie Makers backed the title with Sukumar at the helm. The film further cemented her place in Indian cinema. Now, another tantalising collaboration is brewing between the actress and the banner.

A recent post by Mythri Movie Makers has sparked speculation about another potential collaboration between the production banner and the reigning pan-India queen, Rashmika Mandanna. This comes after their epic collaboration on ‘Pushpa 2.’

Rashmika’s portrayal of Srivalli in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise became iconic, winning hearts across the nation. Fans eagerly await her return in the upcoming third instalment of the film. The film is titled ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage.’ While the recent post has sparked speculation, Rashmika is currently shooting for ‘Thama’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is a part of the blockbuster Maddock Cinematic Universe. Known for her dedication, she’s consistently working on back-to-back projects. Beyond films, Rashmika also boasts major brand endorsements and ad campaigns, dominating all platforms.

Rashmika’s last project was ‘Chhaava’ opposite Vicky Kaushal. Apart from ‘Thama,’ Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of films. She stars alongside Dhanush in ‘Kuberaa’ and will reprise her iconic role as Srivalli in the much-anticipated ‘Pushpa 3.’ Exploring diverse roles in ‘The Girlfriend,’ she continues to prove her versatility across genres and languages, solidifying her footing in pan-India cinema.