Sreeleela on being dubbed ‘the next big thing’ ahead of Bollywood debut

Sreeleela is on her way to take over screens, one project at a time. Recently, she set the theatres ablaze with her special dance track ‘Kissik’ for ‘Pushpa 2.’ She is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aryan in Anurag Basu’s next. Fans have high expectations for her debut. In a recent conversation with Elle, she opened up on the pressure of being dubbed ‘the next big thing.’

Speaking of the title, Sreeleela said, “It’s a very kind thought, and I have immense gratitude for people’s faith in me. Fuel and pressure aside, it’s a responsibility — and I want to give it the best of my ability.” She also added, “People rooting for me are my God-given family, and I will never take that for granted. There’s a love story between my audience and me. Defining it would be confining it.” Moreover, she also teased about her slated project with Kartik Aryan. “It will be a beautifully-packed present for the audience, and presents are best received as surprises.”

Meanwhile, for the unversed, apart from being an actor, the ‘Guntur Karam’ fame is also a doctor. “Doctor was the first spelling I knew. That was very clear. But everyone who met me, especially my mom’s colleagues, used to say, ‘She’s going to get into acting for sure.’ My mom would be like, ‘Shhh! Don’t say it in front of her!’Being a doctor is like being a parent. And acting, I fell in love with it. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Moreover, earlier this year, the makers of the upcoming film dropped its teaser. It promises an intense musical romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan playing a brooding singer with a scruffy beard and long hair. His intense look as a singer has piqued fans’ curiosity. Joining him is Sreeleela. In the teaser, Kartik croons ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’ with snippets of the lead pair’s romantic moments interspersed throughout. However, the title of the film remains under wraps. Meanwhile, the upcoming film will hit theatres on Diwali 2025.

With Anurag Basu at the helm, Pritam has composed the film’s music. Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar have backed the title.