Pushpa 2 makes history with ₹72 cr day 1 collection in Hindi

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has officially kicked off its box office journey with an explosive bang, earning a staggering ₹72 crore on its opening day in Hindi alone.

Released on December 5, 2024, the much-awaited sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has shattered expectations, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

The excitement surrounding the release of ‘Pushpa 2’ was palpable, as fans flocked to theaters across the country. The atmosphere inside the cinemas was electric, with cheers, whistles, and applause accompanying every major scene.

The film’s popularity has not just been confined to the screen—its influence has spread like wildfire, turning movie halls into celebratory grounds. From the streets to the silver screen, the ‘Pushpa’ fever was evident everywhere.

Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has surpassed all records, making it the highest-grossing Day 1 Hindi release.

The film’s opening day performance marks the beginning of what could be an unstoppable box office reign. With massive anticipation and a loyal fan base eagerly waiting for the sequel, the film is set to continue its dominance in the coming days.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series, ‘Pushpa 2’ promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film’s success on its opening day demonstrates not just the strength of its fan following but also the power of Indian cinema on the global stage.

The movie’s collection of ₹72 crore is not only a record-breaking achievement but also an evidence to the growing influence of South Indian films in the mainstream Hindi film market.