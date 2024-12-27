Pushpa 2 (Hindi) keeps its winning streak alive, adds ₹9 cr on Thursday!

The Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ continues its unstoppable run at the box office, solidifying its place as a cinematic phenomenon. Released on December 5, 2024, this Telugu-language action drama has set new records, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Even after three weeks in theaters, the Hindi version of ‘Pushpa 2’ alone brought in ₹9 crore on Thursday.

Directed by Sukumar, the film has redefined success with its exceptional performance. Within just seven days of its release, ‘Pushpa 2’ shattered the ₹1000 crore barrier, a feat that underscores the immense anticipation and love from audiences worldwide.

In only 21 days, the movie has amassed a staggering ₹1705 crore globally, making it the fastest Indian film to achieve this milestone.

The movie continues the journey of Pushpa Raj, a character brought to life by Allu Arjun, who has earned immense praise for his charismatic performance.

The story delves deeper into Pushpa’s rise in the sandalwood smuggling world while battling adversaries, including the formidable police officer Shekhawat. Alongside Arjun, the film features stellar performances by Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, and Sunil.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, ‘Pushpa 2’ boasts a gripping narrative, high-octane action sequences, and a powerful musical score by Devi Sri Prasad.

The success of ‘Pushpa 2’ has also been fueled by its appeal across languages, particularly the Hindi version, which has drawn massive crowds, cementing its pan-India appeal.

The sequel to 2021’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, this installment builds on the massive fanbase established by its predecessor. Its box-office dominance highlights the growing global demand for Indian cinema, with ‘Pushpa 2’ leading the charge.