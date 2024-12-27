Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s theatrical debut’s title revealed

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming theatrical debut gets a title and locks a release date. The film will mark the first time Junaid and Khushi will share the screen after making their debuts on Netflix projects. The awaited film is titled ‘Loveyapa’ with Advait Chandan at the helm. Meanwhile, the title will hit theatres on February 7, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Phantom Studios shared a poster making the awaited announcement. “In theatres 7th Feb, 2025. Loveyapa Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan.” The caption reads, “Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa? See you in the theatres on the 7th of Feb 2025.” Following the announcement, fans started buzzing with excitement over the fresh pairing of the new talents. One user wrote, “This is gonna be the blockbuster of the whole 2025 year.” Another wrote, “Wooooo…major excited for this.” One fan penned, “Let’s go!!”

Earlier, the production banner teased the upcoming project with a tantalising post. In the poster, fans can catch a glimpse of a girl and boy taking a selfie. The accompanying caption read, “Are you ready to experience love in the digital era with @khushi05k and #JunaidKhan? In Cinemas worldwide on 7th Feb 2025! Directed by @advaitchandan.” The film is reported to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit ‘Love Today’ which starred Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, and Raveena Ravi in key roles. Meanwhile, for the upcoming film, the pairing and a contemporary plotline have piqued fans’ curiosities who harbour high expectations.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s Netflix film, ‘Maharaj.’ Based on the pivotal Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, the film starred Junaid Khan as Karsandas Mulji, a reformist. He goes against the godman Jadunath Maharaj (Jaideep Alhawat) in court and brings his licentious escapades to an end. The historical film also starred Sharvari and Shalini Pandey.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies.’ Based on the fictional saga of the Archie comics, the film starred a bunch of fresh talents. Moreover, apart from Khushi, the film marked the debut of Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja and Dot.