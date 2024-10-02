Pooja Hegde joins Vijay in ‘Thalapathy 69’

Actress Pooja Hegde has officially joined the cast of ‘Thalapathy 69’, her second film alongside Tamil superstar Vijay.

The two previously worked together on ‘Beast’, which enjoyed massive success, especially with the viral hit song ‘Arabic Kuthu’. Fans are eager to see this dynamic pair reunite on the big screen.

KVN Productions, the studio behind the project, confirmed the news via Instagram, sharing, “Bringing the stunning duo back to the big screen once again. We know you’ve already cracked it, but officially… Welcome onboard @hegdepooja #Thalapathy69CastReveal.” The announcement was quickly met with excitement from fans and the film industry.

Pooja Hegde also shared her enthusiasm on her Instagram story, exclaiming, “Yaaaaasss! Hoping to create magic once again with the one and only Thalapathy @actorvijay.”

Directed by H. Vinoth, ‘Thalapathy 69’ is slated for release in October 2025 and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This pan-Indian film aims to capture the hearts of viewers across the country. Alongside Vijay and Pooja, Bollywood star Bobby Deol has also been announced as part of the ensemble cast.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is also busy with her Bollywood project ‘Deva’, where she will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film, set to release on February 14, 2025, promises to be an action-packed thriller. Shahid Kapoor plays a rebellious police officer entangled in a high-profile case full of intrigue, deceit, and betrayal. Pooja Hegde portrays a journalist.

‘Deva’ is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, an acclaimed filmmaker from Malayalam cinema, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. With its promising blend of drama, suspense, and action, ‘Deva’ is expected to make waves in Bollywood.