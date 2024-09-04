Deva: Filming concludes for Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming thriller

Exciting news for Bollywood fans! Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films have wrapped up production on the much-anticipated film Deva, featuring the talented Shahid Kapoor alongside Pooja Hegde. This marks a significant milestone in the film’s journey, which has been generating considerable buzz since its announcement.

Deva is directed by the renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, known for his ability to craft gripping narratives. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises to deliver an action-packed experience filled with thrill and drama. The latest update confirms that filming has officially concluded, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Kapur Films (@roykapurfilms)

The final days of shooting took place in Mumbai, culminating in an electrifying song sequence that was shot over four days. This high-energy number, choreographed by the talented Bosco Martis, is expected to be a highlight of the film. With filming now completed, the excitement surrounding Deva has reached new heights.

In Deva, Shahid Kapoor portrays a brilliant yet rebellious police officer, bringing depth and intensity to the character. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead, stepping into the shoes of a determined journalist. The film is set to showcase their dynamic performances within a high-octane narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Fans can mark their calendars, as Deva is slated for release on February 14, 2025. This timing, coinciding with Valentine’s Day, adds an interesting twist, as couples might choose to enjoy this thrilling spectacle together. As anticipation builds, both the cast and crew are excited about the film’s potential impact on audiences.

With the production phase now complete, the next steps involve post-production work, where the final touches will be added to ensure that Deva meets the high expectations set by its creators and fans alike. As news continues to emerge about the film, viewers are sure to stay tuned for more updates, including trailers and promotional events.