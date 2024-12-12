Nayanthara reveals why she’s stopped showing her love for Vignesh Shivan on social media

Nayanthara, one of South India’s most popular and successful actresses, has recently opened up about her life in a new Netflix India documentary, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’. The documentary offers a rare glimpse into personal life of Nayanthara, including her relationship with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, her husband.

However, in an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter India’, Nayanthara revealed her reasons for stepping back from sharing their relationship publicly on social media.

The actress, known for her candid nature, explained why she no longer posts about her husband on Instagram.

“Everything that’s good in my life right now is his vision,” she said. But she noted the backlash she receives when she shares her appreciation for him online.

“If I start giving credit to him now, the only comments you’re going to see are people criticizing me for praising my husband,” she continued.

The negativity from social media trolls has led her to stop posting about Vignesh. While she still feels he deserves recognition for his role in her life, Nayanthara shared that she’s unable to express this freely due to the harsh comments that follow.

“I really miss him, or when he’s done something beautiful and I want to share that with the world, but when I do, there are so many bad comments,” she added.

Nayanthara also addressed the judgment she faces for choosing Vignesh, particularly because of the disparity in their careers.

“Obviously, he started off much later than me,” she said, acknowledging her seniority in the industry. Nayanthara began her career at the age of 18, while Vignesh, who became a director at 21, started his journey later.

Despite not having a string of back-to-back hits, Nayanthara praised her husband’s intelligence, humor, and his dedication to family life. She believes much of the criticism stems from the difference in their success levels and the fact that she’s an established name in the industry while Vignesh is still carving out his path.