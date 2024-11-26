Nayanthara opens up about body-shaming during ‘Ghajini’ filming

In a candid moment shared in the upcoming Netflix documentary ‘Nayanthara Beyond The Fairytale’, the acclaimed actress opened up about the challenges she faced during her early career, particularly during the making of the 2005 action-thriller ‘Ghajini’, starring Suriya.

Reflecting on her experience, Nayanthara revealed how body-shaming comments nearly broke her during this formative period of her career.

The actress recalled feeling devastated by the criticism she received, especially for her appearance in certain outfits. “The lowest point was the f ilm ‘Ghajini’,” Nayanthara admitted, explaining how harsh comments flooded in, with people questioning her role in the film and body-shaming her.

“They would say, ‘Why is she even acting?’ and ‘Why is she even there in the film?’ I was called fat, and such things were hurtful,” she shared in the emotional clip.

Despite the negativity, Nayanthara made it clear that she was following the direction of the film’s acclaimed director, A. R. Murugadoss. “I was a newcomer, and I did exactly what my director asked me to do. I wore what he wanted me to wear,” she explained, highlighting how, at that time, she didn’t have much say in her on-screen image.

One scene, in particular, became a focal point of controversy — a bikini scene that stirred significant attention. Nayanthara expressed that the uproar over the scene was not something she had anticipated. “The whole drama was about the bikini scene, which everyone made an issue of. But I didn’t do it to prove anything. I did it because my director said it was essential for the scene. And I think it worked out in the end,” she said.

‘Ghajini’ tells the story of a businessman who suffers from anterograde amnesia after a brutal attack while trying to save his fiancée, Kalpana. The film’s plot revolves around his quest for revenge, aided by photographs and tattoos. Nayanthara’s performance in this film earned her recognition, despite the initial criticism.

The film was later remade into a successful Bollywood version in 2008, with Aamir Khan in the lead, and Asin reprising her role. The film drew comparisons to Christopher Nolan’s ‘Memento’, blending intense action with psychological depth.