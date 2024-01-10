Namrata Shirodkar thanks Mahesh Babu’s fans for love at ‘Guntur Kaaram’ event

In a heartwarming message directed at the ardent fans of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar expressed sincere gratitude on social media following the pre-release event of the actor’s upcoming film, “Guntur Kaaram.” Taking to Instagram, Shirodkar shared a video capturing Mahesh Babu engaging with his fans, and her message resonated with a genuine appreciation for the overwhelming support they received.

Standing as a testament to the unwavering devotion of Mahesh Babu’s fans, Shirodkar began her heartfelt message, acknowledging her position as perhaps the last person to address the depth of love Mahesh Babu garners from his fans, particularly the ‘super fans.’ Emphasizing the widespread admiration from people not only in their home states but across the globe, she highlighted the continuous outpouring of love that has accompanied Mahesh Babu throughout his illustrious career.

The focal point of Shirodkar’s message was the recent reception Mahesh Babu and his “Guntur Kaaram” team received in their hometown, Guntur. Expressing pride, she declared Mahesh Babu to be an emotion for his people, an embodiment of the affection that transcends the realm of stardom. Shirodkar promised that their family would cherish the love bestowed upon them by fans for a lifetime.

Acknowledging the reciprocal relationship they share with the fans, Namrata Shirodkar assured that their love always met with equal warmth and appreciation. She extended her gratitude to the fans who hold Mahesh Babu dear, filling her heart with profound appreciation.

In addition to the emotional message, Shirodkar provided insights into the upcoming film, “Guntur Kaaram.” The film, also known by the acronym “GK,” is an Indian Telugu-language action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations. The star-studded cast includes Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam.

As the anticipation for “Guntur Kaaram” builds, Namrata Shirodkar’s message serves as a heartfelt acknowledgment of the profound connection Mahesh Babu shares with his fans, transcending the silver screen and resonating as a cherished emotion in the hearts of his admirers.