Nagarjuna thanks PM Modi for honoring his father ANR in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tribute

In his final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address of 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to four stalwarts of Indian cinema: Raj Kapoor, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Tapan Sinha.

Recognizing their contributions during their centenary celebrations, PM Modi lauded their roles in shaping Indian cinema and its global appeal.

“These legends have given Indian cinema worldwide recognition. In 2024, as we celebrate the 100th birth anniversaries of these icons, we also honor the film industry for fostering the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ (One India, Great India),” PM Modi remarked.

Highlighting Raj Kapoor’s impact, he said, “Raj Kapoor ji showcased India’s soft power through his films.” He also praised Mohammed Rafi’s timeless voice, saying, “Rafi Sahab’s songs—whether devotional, romantic, or melancholic—touched every heart and brought emotions to life.”

Turning his attention to Telugu cinema, PM Modi commended Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) for elevating its stature.

“ANR Garu took Telugu cinema to new heights, beautifully portraying Indian traditions and values in his films,” he said.

The heartfelt acknowledgment of ANR moved his son, actor Nagarjuna. Taking to social media platform X, Nagarjuna expressed his gratitude.

Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends.

“Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, for honoring my father, ANR Garu, alongside such legendary icons. His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations. This recognition means the world to our family and his admirers,” Nagarjuna wrote.

PM Modi also emphasized the economic and cultural significance of India’s creative industries. “Our film and entertainment sector is massive, creating content in many Indian languages. It not only strengthens our economy but also showcases the potential of Indian creativity through globally popular TV shows and serials,” he said.

‘Mann Ki Baat’, launched in October 2014, is PM Modi’s monthly radio programme aimed at engaging with citizens on key national issues. Broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, it serves as a platform to connect with diverse sections of society, including women, youth, and senior citizens.