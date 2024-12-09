Naga Chaitanya dreams of fatherhood: ‘A son, A daughter, and a joyful future!’

Actor Naga Chaitanya recently opened up about his idea of an ideal family on ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’, hosted by his cousin and fellow actor Rana Daggubati. The episode offered fans a rare glimpse into Naga’s personal aspirations, leaving them both charmed and curious.

When asked about his vision for life at 50, Naga shared his dream of being “happily married with a couple of kids.”

Jokingly distancing himself from their uncle Venkatesh Daggubati’s larger family, he quipped, “Not like Venky uncle. Maybe just one or two [kids]—that’s good for me.”

The conversation delved deeper into Naga’s thoughts on parenting. He described how he hopes to create meaningful connections with his future children.

“I’d take my son to the race track for go-karting, and if I have a daughter, I’d spend time exploring her hobbies,” he said, smiling at the thought. For him, it’s about reliving the joyful memories of his childhood through his kids. “The moments we cherished growing up, I want to recreate those with them,” he added.

The episode wasn’t just about Naga’s future plans—it also celebrated love and new beginnings within the family. Rana took a moment to congratulate a recently married family member, saying, “My little cousin got married this week to the lovely Sobhita. Let’s all wish the couple an amazing family life ahead!”

Pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding have been making the rounds, with fans admiring the couple’s embrace of traditional elements during their big day. The beautiful snapshots have only added to the wave of goodwill and excitement surrounding the family.

Through his candid chat with Rana, Naga Chaitanya revealed a side of himself that prioritizes love, connection, and simple joys.