Mohanlal drops bombshell: ‘Drishyam 3’ is officially happening!

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has sparked excitement among fans by confirming that the much-anticipated third installment of the ‘Drishyam’ series is in development.

The actor, who immortalized the character of Georgekutty in the crime thriller franchise, shared this update during an interview with Galatta Plus.

Mohanlal reflected on the massive success of ‘Drishyam 2’, which premiered in 2021, noting how the pandemic amplified its global reach.

“The script for ‘Drishyam 2’ was ready six years before it released. Then COVID-19 happened, and the film was watched worldwide. It created something extraordinary for the Malayalam film industry,” he said.

The actor shared a personal anecdote about the film’s impact: “Even when I was on a flight in Gujarat, people recognized me and said, ‘Oh, Mohanlal!’ They started exploring Malayalam cinema after watching ‘Drishyam’.”

When asked about ‘Drishyam 3’, Mohanlal confirmed the team is actively working on it. “We are trying to come out with ‘Drishyam 3’,” he revealed, fueling speculation about what lies ahead for Georgekutty and his family.

The ‘Drishyam’ series, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, debuted in 2013 and quickly became a landmark in Indian cinema. The original film revolves around Georgekutty, a cable TV operator, and his family, who find themselves entangled in a high-stakes investigation after the disappearance of Varun Prabhakar, the son of a senior police officer.

The sequel, ‘Drishyam 2’, picked up years after the events of the first film, delving deeper into Georgekutty’s resourcefulness and the family’s struggle to keep their secrets buried. Its success prompted remakes in other languages, including a Hindi adaptation starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut, ‘Barroz’, slated to hit theaters on December 25.