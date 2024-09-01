Mohanlal urges support for Malayalam cinema in wake of Hema Committee Report

In his first public statement since stepping down as President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) amid the #MeToo revelations, renowned actor Mohanlal has addressed the ongoing turmoil in the Malayalam film industry. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mohanlal emphasized the industry’s resilience and urged the public not to undermine it during this challenging time.

Mohanlal’s resignation, alongside other AMMA leaders, came in the wake of serious accusations of sexual misconduct involving high-profile figures in Malayalam cinema, including director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh. This move followed the release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed troubling cases of harassment and exploitation within the industry.

During his address, Mohanlal welcomed the Hema Committee’s findings and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. “We appreciate the government’s decision to release the report and support its findings,” he stated. “It is crucial that the guilty are held accountable, and we are committed to that process.”

Advertisement

The actor cautioned against placing undue blame on AMMA, noting that the association itself is undergoing significant changes. “There are disagreements within AMMA, and elections for new positions will be held soon,” he said. “This is not about evading responsibility; it’s about ensuring a thorough and fair resolution.”

A week after the Hema Committee’s explosive report on women’s working conditions in the Kerala film industry, two film personalities resigned from their #AMMA positions. On Monday, new allegations involving two-time CPI(M) legislator Mukesh emerged.#HemaCommitteeReport pic.twitter.com/0gfK43KEBz — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) August 26, 2024

Mohanlal also urged the public to recognize the hard work and dedication of the broader Malayalam film community. “This is a hard-working industry with many people involved, and it’s important not to tarnish everyone based on the actions of a few,” he explained. “The industry’s reputation should not be destroyed over these incidents.”

He acknowledged the gravity of the situation and the need for a comprehensive response. “The issues faced by junior artists and others are also being examined. We understand the gravity of these accusations and are fully committed to supporting the investigation,” Mohanlal added.

As AMMA navigates through this period of scrutiny and reform, Mohanlal’s remarks highlight a broader effort to address the systemic issues exposed by the Hema Committee report while striving to preserve the integrity and reputation of the Malayalam film industry.