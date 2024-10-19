Mani Ratnam reveals being a ‘big fan’ of Sai Pallavi’; wishes to work with her

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam recently revealed that he is a “big fan” of Sai Pallavi and wishes to work with her. The ace filmmaker couldn’t help but gush over the star as he praised her acting talent during the audio launch of her film ‘Amaran.’ The upcoming title stars Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan. The grand pre-release witnessed the attendance of celebrated filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mani Ratnam.

During the event, the ‘Dil Se’ maker revealed his interest in working with Sai someday. He said, “I am a big fan. I hope I get to work with you one day.” Meanwhile, Sai responded that the filmmaker has been her inspiration while choosing roles. She said, “Before coming into movies, I didn’t know the names of many directors. But Mani Ratnam is one name I have always known. He is one of the reasons I am choosy about scripts and roles.”

Sivakarthikeyan also revealed that, like everyone, he became a fan of Sai after watching her play Malar in ‘Premam.’ “I saw Sai Pallavi in Premam. Just like everyone I too became a fan of ‘Malar teacher’. When I called her to praise her performance, she said, ‘Thank you so much anna (big brother)’. She is a big brand today.”

Moving ahead, Mani also praised Sivakarthikeyan. He iterated that how “some actors become big heroes after their first debut”, but people like him and Sivakarthikeyan had to achieve it by “climbing step by step.” He told the actor, “You are like me.”

‘Amaran’ is a biographical action war film helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India have co-produced the film. The upcoming title is an adaptation of the book, ‘India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military.’ ‘Amaran’ chronicles the life of the martyred soldier Mukund Varadarajan. In the film, Sivakarthikeyan will play the protagonist. Meanwhile, Sai will essay the role of Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the wife of the martyred soldier. Apart from the duo, the film will also feature Bhuvan Arora, Gaurav Venkatesh and Rahul Bose in key roles. The title will hit theatres on October 31.

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam recently wrapped up shooting his next movie, ‘Thug Life.’ Led by Kamal Hassan, the film will star Silambarasan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, Nassar, Trisha, Abhirami and Aishwarya Lekshmi.