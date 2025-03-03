‘Thandel’ on OTT: When and where to watch Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer?

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s romantic drama ‘Thandel’ is ready to make its way to OTT after a successful theatrical run.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, the film became a box-office hit, crossing ₹100 crores worldwide. Fans who missed watching it in theatres can now catch it online as Netflix has announced its streaming release date.

On Sunday, the OTT platform surprised fans by unveiling a poster featuring the lead pair, confirming that ‘Thandel’ will be available from March 7, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The announcement came with the caption: “A journey across borders, a story beyond limits. Watch Thandel, out 7 March on Netflix!”

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, ‘Thandel’ draws inspiration from a real-life incident from 2018. The story follows fishermen from Srikakulam who accidentally crossed into Pakistani waters while on a fishing trip near Gujarat.

The film’s plot centers around Raju, played by Naga Chaitanya, a fisherman deeply in love with Satya, portrayed by Sai Pallavi. Satya urges Raju to leave behind his dangerous profession and seek a more secure job.

However, Raju chooses to continue fishing, leading to a heartbreaking turn of events when Pakistani authorities arrest him. The narrative unfolds as the couple fights against all odds to reunite.

Originally slated for a Sankranthi 2025 release, the film was postponed and finally premiered in theatres on February 7, 2025. While the performances, visuals, and music received praise, the film’s narration faced criticism.

Nevertheless, ‘Thandel’ struck a chord with audiences, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and the eighth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

With no official announcements on Naga Chaitanya’s next project, Sai Pallavi is ready to appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated mythological film ‘Ramayana’. She will play the role of Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who will portray Lord Ram. The film also stars Ravi Dubey and Sunny Deol, and is likely to release in two parts.