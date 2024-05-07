Malayalam actress Kanakalatha dies at 63

Renowned Malayalam actress, Kanakalatha, known for her versatile portrayals in over 360 films, passed away peacefully at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 63. Her demise came after battling Parkinson’s disease and dementia. Born on August 24, 1960, in Kollam, she ventured into the cinematic world and became a beloved figure among audiences for her exceptional performances.

Throughout her remarkable four-decade career, Kanakalatha graced the silver screen with memorable roles in various acclaimed films such as ‘Priyam’ (2000), ‘Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu’ (1999), ‘Stalin Sivadas’ (1999), and ‘Varnapakittu’ (1997), among others. Her final appearance was in the film ‘Pookkalam’ (2023), leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Not limited to Malayalam cinema, Kanakalatha also made significant contributions to Tamil films, starring in notable works like ‘Uzhaikkum Paadhai’ (2018), ‘Unakkaga Piranthen’ (1992), and ‘Karpooramullai’ (1991). Her talent transcended boundaries and captivated audiences across regions.

Advertisement

Beyond the silver screen, Kanakalatha extended her talent to television and dramas, leaving an enduring impact. While she appeared in only a few dramas such as ‘Pramani,’ ‘Indulekha,’ and ‘Swathi Tirunal,’ her television roles, including ‘Paliyathachan,’ ‘Ente Manasaputhri,’ and ‘Alaudeenum Albuthavilakkum,’ resonated with viewers.

On a personal note, Kanakalatha’s life had its ups and downs. Marrying at a young age and later parting ways after 16 years, she faced challenges but remained dedicated to her craft. In 2021, illness struck, and she was cared for by her sister, Vijayamma, as her health declined. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and dementia, she fought bravely until the end.

Kanakalatha’s legacy transcends her cinematic achievements; she serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors and leaves behind a rich body of work that will continue to be cherished by generations to come. Her talent, versatility, and dedication to her craft will be remembered fondly, ensuring her immortality in the hearts of her fans and colleagues alike.