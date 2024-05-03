Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on her death anniversary

On this poignant day, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share his heartfelt tribute to his beloved mother, the legendary actress Nargis. Through a touching post accompanied by cherished family photographs, he expressed the enduring impact her absence has left on him and their family.

In one snapshot, a young Sanjay stands beside his mother, a scene brimming with innocence and love. Another captures a candid moment between Nargis and Sanjay, their bond palpable even in a simple conversation. These images serve as windows into their cherished memories, preserving the warmth and affection they shared.

Echoing her brother’s sentiments, Priya Dutt, also shared her profound emotions in an Instagram post. She expressed the depth of her longing, reminiscing about the invaluable guidance and unwavering support her mother offered. Priya envisioned the role Nargis would have played as a grandmother, a testament to the enduring love that transcends time and space.

Nargis, renowned for her iconic portrayal in films like ‘Mother India’ and ‘Raat Aur Din’, captivated audiences with her talent and grace. Her love story with Sunil Dutt, born amidst adversity on a film set, blossomed into a lifelong partnership marked by mutual admiration and respect. Together, they formed the Ajanta Arts Culture Troupe, using their influence to promote cultural exchange and social causes.

Despite her illustrious career, Nargis found her true calling in philanthropy, becoming a beacon of hope for the marginalized. Her dedication to social causes earned her accolades, including a prestigious Padma Shri award.

Tragically, Nargis’s life was cut short by pancreatic cancer at the age of 51, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and resilience. Yet, her spirit lives on in the hearts of those she touched, inspiring future generations to emulate her selfless devotion to humanity.