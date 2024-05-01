Brian McCardie, ‘Rob Roy’ and ‘Line of Duty’ actor, dies at 59

Scottish actor Brian McCardie, best known for his roles in “Rob Roy” and “Line of Duty,” has passed away at the age of 59. His sister Sarah shared the news of his sudden demise, remembering him as a passionate actor who left a lasting impact on stage and screen.

Born on January 22, 1965, near Glasgow, McCardie’s acting journey took him from the BBC soap opera “EastEnders” to notable roles in both British and American television. His portrayal of Alasdair MacGregor in “Rob Roy” earned him praise for his emotional depth alongside co-star Jessica Lange.

In addition to his television work, McCardie’s film credits spanned various genres. He portrayed Scottish soccer legend Dave Mackay in “The Damned United” and appeared in “Speed 2: Cruise Control,” “200 Cigarettes,” “Filth,” and more. His versatility as an actor allowed him to seamlessly transition between dramatic and comedic roles, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

In the United States, McCardie graced the screens of popular shows like “Shameless” and “Outlander,” with an upcoming role in the “Outlander” prequel, “Blood of My Blood.” His talent knew no bounds as he brought memorable characters to life, captivating viewers with his skillful performances.

Despite his extensive career in film and television, McCardie remained grounded and dedicated to his craft. His sudden departure has left a void in the entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans mourning the loss of a talented actor who left an indelible mark on the world of acting.

As we reflect on his legacy, we remember Brian McCardie not only for his remarkable talent but also for his passion, dedication, and the countless lives he touched through his work. Though he may be gone too soon, his contributions to the world of entertainment will be cherished and remembered for years to come.