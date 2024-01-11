Malavika Mohanan thanks Rajinikanth on ‘Petta’ anniversary

Celebrating the fifth anniversary of the release of the film ‘Petta,’ actress Malavika Mohanan poured her heart out in a heartfelt post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). In a candid reflection, she shared her experiences of working with the legendary Rajinikanth, expressing gratitude for the immense support and encouragement she received from the superstar.

Recalling her first day on the set of her debut Tamil film in 2018, Malavika admitted to feeling nervous and unfamiliar in the industry. She had eagerly taken up the role with the primary aspiration of sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, a dream for many aspiring actors. Little did she know that the megastar would not only meet her expectations but exceed them with his genuine kindness and warmth.

As Rajinikanth entered the set, the atmosphere shifted to one of utmost respect and admiration. Malavika described the air thickening with everyone’s reverence for the iconic actor, a sentiment that was not surprising given his larger-than-life presence. The actress went on to share her initial interactions with Rajinikanth, where he graciously congratulated her on her role and engaged in polite pleasantries.

Throughout the day, between shots, Rajinikanth took the time to get to know the budding actress personally. Malavika was taken aback by the superstar’s genuine interest in her background, family, school, and even her thoughts on spirituality. Rajinikanth went out of his way to make her feel comfortable and valued.

A pivotal moment for Malavika came when Rajinikanth applauded her performance immediately after a scene depicting her character’s father’s death. The megastar’s encouragement didn’t stop there; he confidently predicted that she would become a big star in the future, becoming the first person to offer such empowering words to the newcomer in the industry.

Expressing her profound gratitude and admiration, Malavika declared her love for Rajinikanth and emphasized the special place that ‘Petta’ holds in her heart. She concluded her post by commemorating the fifth anniversary of the film with the hashtag #5YearsOfPetta, symbolizing not just a cinematic milestone but a personal and transformative journey guided by the unwavering support of a true legend.