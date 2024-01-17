Mahesh Babu ditches beedi in ‘Guntur Kaaram’ to avoid migraines

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu recently opened up about the challenges he faced while filming smoking scenes for his latest project, “Guntur Kaaram,” directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas. Mahesh, who stars alongside Sreeleela in this 2024 Indian Telugu-language masala film, candidly shared that smoking beedi in one of the scenes led to him experiencing severe migraines.

Detailing the incident, Mahesh Babu disclosed that the initial use of a traditional beedi caused him considerable discomfort. Concerned about his well-being, he promptly communicated his discomfort to director Trivikram Srinivas. In response, the director undertook extensive research to find a suitable alternative. The solution came in the form of an ‘ayurvedic beedi,’ crafted from clove leaves and devoid of tobacco.

“I don’t smoke, and I won’t encourage smoking as well. It was an ayurvedic beedi made of clove leaves. Initially, they gave me a real beedi, and I got a migraine. I went and told Trivikram [Srinivas], and he was thinking about what to do. Then he researched and got me this ayurvedic beedi, which I found nice. It was made of clove leaves and had a mint flavor. There was no tobacco in it,” Mahesh Babu stated emphatically.

While the actor expressed his personal aversion to smoking, he clarified that the purpose behind the substitution was not to promote tobacco use. Rather, it was a pragmatic decision to ensure his well-being during the shoot. The shift to an ayurvedic option highlighted the conscientious approach taken by the filmmakers to prioritize the health and comfort of their star.

“Guntur Kaaram,” released on January 12, 2024, globally, coinciding with Sankranti, has garnered significant attention and success. The masala film, produced by S. Radha Krishna through Haarika & Hassine Creations, boasts a stellar cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu.

The film’s opening day witnessed a remarkable gross of ₹67–79.03 crore worldwide, and within three days, it surpassed ₹108 crore, establishing itself as the highest-grossing film of the year.