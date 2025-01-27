‘L2: Empuraan’ teaser: Mohanlal’s power-packed return ignites massive hype!

Fans of the ‘Lucifer’ universe have reason to celebrate as the teaser for the much-awaited sequel, ‘L2: Empuraan’, has finally released.

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, this action-packed thriller continues the saga of power, politics, and betrayal that captivated audiences in the 2019 blockbuster ‘Lucifer’.

Advertisement

‘Empuraan’ marks the second chapter in a planned trilogy, further delving into the gripping narrative that began with ‘Lucifer’.

Advertisement

Catch ‘L2: Empuraan’ teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empuraan – L2E (@empuraanmovie)

The film is a joint production by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the latter making its debut in Malayalam cinema with this venture.

Fans can look forward to the return of Mohanlal in his iconic dual roles as the enigmatic Khureshi-Ab’raam and Stephen Nedumpally, with a more profound exploration of his character, a global crime lord embroiled in a web of power struggles.

The sequel promises an even larger scale, with a stellar ensemble cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Indrajith Sukumaran, all reprising their roles from the original.

The narrative of ‘Lucifer’ was always meant to unfold across three parts, and the success of the first film set the stage for the highly anticipated sequel.

Originally announced in June 2019, ‘Empuraan’ faced production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this gave Murali Gopy the opportunity to further expand the scope of the story.

With the screenplay finalized in 2022 and pre-production kicking off soon after, the film’s journey has been a long one. In 2023, Lyca Productions joined forces with Aashirvad Cinemas to produce the film.

The film’s music, composed by Deepak Dev, is likely to add to the intense atmosphere of the film.