Kriti Sanon celebrates 10 years of ‘1: Nenokkadine’ with Mahesh Babu

Celebrating a remarkable milestone, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories to commemorate the 10th anniversary of her acting debut. The journey began with the Telugu film “1: Nenokkadine,” where she shared the screen with the charismatic superstar Mahesh Babu. Nostalgia filled the air as Kriti posted heartwarming pictures alongside Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

In a reflective mood, Kriti expressed her sentiments, “It’s been 10 years since my first ever film. My first Telugu film with my first-ever co-star Mahesh Babu Sir. So many memories and so much gratitude in my heart. How lovely and nostalgic was it to meet you again after ages. So much has changed but it’s still the same.” The actress also shared a delightful snapshot captioned, “Happy 10 years. 1: Nenokkadine, Can’t believe it’s been a decade. Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar. Miss you Sukumar Sir. Thank you for the best debut and the best memories ever. Aww Tuzo Mogh Korta (which also is the name of the track from the film).”

Reflecting on her prolific career, Kriti Sanon has soared to great heights since her debut. Her journey includes diverse roles across various languages, earning her acclaim and recognition. Notably, she clinched the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in the comedy-drama “Mimi” (2021).

While the path to success has seen its highs and lows, with commercially unsuccessful ventures like the controversial big-budget film “Adipurush” (2023), Kriti’s talent shone through in the well-received comedy horror film “Bhediya” (2022). The actress remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, having secured a spot in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list of 2019.

As Kriti Sanon reminisces about the decade that shaped her career, she stands as a testament to talent, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the entertainment industry. With each project, she continues to captivate audiences and carve her niche in the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema. Cheers to a decade of milestones and countless memories for Kriti Sanon!