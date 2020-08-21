Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations have already started. However, in the era of COVID-induced social distancing, celebration is an individual affair. Like everyone else, celebrities, too, are keeping this in mind. But, they have extended their wishes via social media on this special occasion.

KGF star Yash also took to his Twitter handle and wished his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. The Sandalwood star penned a heartfelt note and expressed how the celebrations won’t be grand this year but the spirit and enthusiasm is pretty much the same. Yash shared a special message for his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

He wrote, “This year our celebrations may not be as grand as it used to be every year nevertheless our spirits are not hampered.. let this festival of Gowri Ganesh Chaturti bring abundance of happiness, good health and joy!! Have a fun filled festival and make sure u enjoy all the modakas (sic).”

This year our celebrations may not be as grand as it used to be every year nevertheless our spirits are not hampered.. let this festival of Gowri Ganesh Chaturti bring abundance of happiness, good health and joy!! Have a fun filled festival and make sure u enjoy all the modakas😃 — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 21, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22. The celebration of this festival began 125 years ago in Pune and is still celebrated in the state of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The 10-day long festival will see people welcoming specially crafted idols of Lord Ganesha in homes.

On the professional front, Yash will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel. Ever since the first look was released, fans have gone berserk over it. The film will also see Sanjay Dutt as Adheera. The first installment of the movie has raised audience expectations and the second installment that says “Rebuilding the empire” will surely create new nationwide records.