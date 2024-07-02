Yash and Nayanthara’s ‘Toxic’ to channel the 50s and 70s era

Yash and Nayanthara’s upcoming film, ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups,’ is one of the most anticipated films. This project marks the first collaboration between the two South Indian stars. Alongside the duo, the actioner also stars Kiara Advani, Shruti Haasan, and Huma Qureshi. It is now being reported that the film is set to recreate the era from the 1950s to the 1970s.

Revealing details of the setting, a source close to Hindustan Times claimed, “The film is set between the 1950s and 1970s. An entire world of Toxic has been created—a larger-than-life version of that era, yet very authentic. The set is situated on the outskirts of Bangalore, and the level of detail is something that will blow the audience’s mind.”

The upcoming film is said to be an actioner, set against the backdrop of drug mafias. The film was first announced in December 2023 and is eyeing a release date of April 10, 2025. ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups’ is being helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

Earlier reports claimed Kareena Kapoor would be making her South film debut alongside Yash in the slated pan-India project. However, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ actress opted out of the film, and the role went to Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut in Atlee’s ‘Jawan,’ starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Popular actress Sai Pallavi was also said to be associated with the film. However, she was later reportedly replaced by Shruti Haasan. Nayanthara is now set to play Yash’s sister in the slated release, while Shruti Haasan will play his love interest.

Later, Kiara Advani was also signed for the film and will be playing a pivotal role. Kiara is also currently filming for ‘Don 3,’ where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress is also preparing to star alongside Ram Charan in ‘Game Changer.’

Beside ‘Toxic’, Yash is currently working on ‘Googly 2’ and ‘My Name is Kirataka.’ Meanwhile, Nayanthara also has a slew of releases lined up, including ‘Test’ and ‘Dear Students.’