KGF star Yash mourns as fans lose lives in birthday banner mishap

In a tragic turn of events, three ardent fans of KGF star Yash lost their lives on January 8 while attempting to put up a banner in honor of the actor’s birthday. The incident prompted an emotional response from the actor himself, who visited the grieving families and addressed the media to share his sentiments.

Expressing his sorrow over the mishap, Yash emphasized that such tragic incidents make him apprehensive about celebrating his own birthday. In a plea to his fans, he urged them not to express their love through perilous actions like hanging banners, engaging in bike chases, or taking dangerous selfies. The actor stressed that he values heartfelt wishes from fans, regardless of their location, as the ultimate gesture of fandom.

During the media interaction, Yash revealed that he refrained from grand birthday celebrations this year due to the escalating COVID-19 cases. Concerned about the well-being of his fans and the public at large, he opted for a simple celebration with his family. The actor underscored the importance of everyone working diligently to achieve happiness and success, making their families proud.

Yash, known for his humility, expressed discomfort in using his fans’ love to showcase his popularity. Despite potential disappointment from fans, he pledged to minimize such displays. Furthermore, the actor announced his intention to provide financial assistance to the bereaved families, although he didn’t delve into specific details.

Having been engrossed in the shooting of his upcoming film, KGF star Yash promptly flew down to Karnataka upon hearing the distressing news. In an act of compassion, he visited the families of the deceased fans, offering condolences and solace during their time of grief. Additionally, the actor extended his support to three other fans who sustained severe injuries in the same unfortunate incident.

In the wake of this heartbreaking incident, Yash’s message resonates as a plea for responsible expressions of fandom and a reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety over extravagant gestures, especially in these challenging times.