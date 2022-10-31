KGF star Yash’s advice to son Yatharv on 3rd Birthday

On his kid Yatharv’s third birthday on Sunday, KGF star Yash posted a lovely message on social media.

Yash gave fans a treat on his Instagram page by posting photographs of his family and a KGF-style birthday greeting for his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

In the meantime, Yash’s most recent acting appearance was in “KGF Chapter 2,” which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. The pan-India, which was directed by Prashant Neel, was made available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie received favourable reviews from the audience and made over Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office.

We are still awaiting the official announcement of the Pan-India film’s third instalment.

With the KGF series, Yash not only cemented his place in the audience’s affections but also brought back the tremendous appeal that Indian film once possessed. The popularity of heroism was displayed on television because to Yash’s cool and tough portrayal of Rocky Bhai. An irate young man’s charm is brought to the screen by the actor in the film. This is the insanity that viewers saw with Amitabh Bachchan’s Zanjeer. A rebellious hero who exudes the highest level of heroism.