Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil get married in a Goa ceremony

South Indian cinema star Keerthy Suresh has tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Antony Thattil in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa. The event was attended by close family and friends, with the couple sharing glimpses of their special day on social media.

The wedding photos showcase heartwarming moments, including the traditional exchange of garlands amid cheers from loved ones. The rituals, overseen by a priest, concluded with a delightful surprise—an appearance by their dog, adding a personal touch to the celebrations. Keerthy captioned her post, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke,” referencing their beloved pet.

The love story of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil spans an impressive 15 years, starting in the late 2000s when Keerthy was in school and Antony was beginning college. Antony, known for his reserved nature, prefers to stay out of the public eye, which is why the couple has kept their relationship largely private.

Antony Thattil, who owns a chain of resorts in Kochi and multiple companies in Chennai, has built a successful career while maintaining a low profile. Despite his media-shy demeanor, he has been a constant presence in Keerthy’s life, supporting her through her illustrious journey in the film industry.

Keerthy, the daughter of renowned producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka, made her acting debut as a child in the early 2000s. After pursuing a degree in fashion design, she returned to the screen with her first lead role in the Malayalam film ‘Geethaanjali’ (2013), directed by Priyadarshan. Her performance in the film earned her the SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut in Malayalam.

The actress’s career reached new heights with the 2018 biographical drama ‘Mahanati’, where she portrayed legendary actress Savitri. Her stellar performance won her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Keerthy was last seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, a sci-fi epic, and is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Baby John’.

Fans and colleagues from the industry have poured in their wishes for the newlyweds, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Keerthy’s life.