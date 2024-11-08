Wamiqa Gabbi begins new film with Siddhant Chaturvedi in Goa

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has officially begun shooting for her upcoming project in Goa, a film that pairs her with popular actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks an exciting collaboration, with Gabbi sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her first day on set via an Instagram story. Posting a picture from her dressing room, she captioned it, “#Day 1 #NewBeginnings #Goa”.

The film is direction of Vikas Bahl, renowned for his work on hits like ‘Queen’ and ‘Super 30’. While details about the project remain scarce, it has already garnered attention with the announcement that veteran actress Jaya Bachchan will also be part of the cast.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Wamiqa Gabbi, known for her versatile roles in both Punjabi and Hindi films, is also gearing up for another exciting release. She will soon appear alongside Varun Dhawan in ‘Baby John’, a film that has already created buzz with a teaser that hints at a high-octane, emotional mass action drama.

In the film, Dhawan plays a police officer and single father, whose resolve to protect his family drives him to face tough adversaries head-on. The gripping teaser introduces his character with a powerful line: “Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehli baar aaya hu,” setting the stage for his heroic journey.

Alongside Dhawan, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, while veteran actor Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist in a pivotal role.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s career has steadily risen with notable performances in both regional cinema and Hindi series. She made her film debut in ‘Jab We Met’ (2007), but it was her strong presence in Punjabi hits like ‘Nikka Zaildar’ and ‘Godha’ that cemented her place in the industry.

More recently, she impressed audiences with her roles in ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ (2022), ‘Jubilee’ (2023), ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley’ (2023), and the film ‘Khufiya’ (2023).