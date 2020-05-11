Trisha Krishnan and director Gautham Menon have joined hands to bring a short film together, during the lockdown. A few days ago, Trisha took to her social media handle to share the news announcement. On Sunday, the makers have finally dropped the teaser of their short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.

Trisha, took to her official Twitter handle to share the teaser link. As of now, the teaser has garnered more than 2 lakh views on YouTube.

Looking at the 57-second-long teaser, one can’t help but be reminded of Trisha and Gautham Menon’s iconic film, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which starred Simbu in the lead role.

In the teaser, which was shot by Trisha and her mom Uma Krishnan, the actress’s character Jessy can be seen giving a motivational speech to Karthik. She said, “Write. There’s so much beauty in your writing. But, don’t force it. You’re an artist and it will naturally come to you. Theatres will be opened soon. People from Netflix and Amazon would approach you. They just want pure good content. Everything will be alright.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya ended with Simbu’s character Karthik making his directorial debut. The short film seems like an extended version of the romantic-drama, which was released in 2010.